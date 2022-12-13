© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cars that pollute the most stay popular despite automakers' push for energy-efficient vehicles

Published December 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

While the push for energy-efficient vehicles is growing stronger, it appears less efficient models have stayed popular. A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency found that people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs through 2021 in spite of a push for low CO2 options.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” podcast, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for a look at what’s going on in our car industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now