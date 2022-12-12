The 1A Movie Club: The best films of 2022

Cinema fans are talking about “The Whale” for a lot of reasons. One is its director, Darren Aronofsky, who isbest known for his intense films like “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.”

Another cause for conversation is the comeback of Brendan Fraser, who has been out of the spotlight for some years after saying he was blacklisted from Hollywood.

Fraser plays an obese, gay English teacher looking to reconnect with his younger daughter.We sit down with the screenwriter Samuel Hunter to discuss the movie’s subject matter, which has drawn the ire of some critics.

But there’s more to dicsuss than just one film. We talk about the best (and most disappointing) films of the year. Blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made billions at the box office.

Director Jordan Peele gave us something new with “Nope.” And provocative hits like “Tár” and “Women Talking” could be Oscar contenders soon enough.

