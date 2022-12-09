© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
What reduced COVID restrictions in China mean for public health

Published December 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST

This week officials from the National Health Commission announced a pivot away from many COVID zero policies in China. The nation is ending mandatory PCR tests and reducing lockdowns, among other changes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at what the shift means for virus risk and the Chinese professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

