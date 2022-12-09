© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new law in Russia is Putin's latest attack on LGBTQ rights

By Vincent Acovino,
Mallika SeshadriAshley BrownAilsa Chang
Published December 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Oxford University professor Dan Healey about new laws in Russia that make it illegal to spread LGBTQ "propaganda."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
All Things Considered
Vincent Acovino
Mallika Seshadri
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now