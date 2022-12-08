© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
The results of a 4-day work week study are promising

Published December 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

Good news for one and all: We might be one step closer to implementing a four-day workweek. Data from a pilot program trial with 33 companies and 900 workers, mainly across the U.S. and Ireland, shows that a four-day workweek can be successful for both employers and workers.

Boston College professor Juliet Schor, the lead researcher on this trial, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

