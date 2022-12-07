© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Social work licensing exam report reveals large disparities in pass rates among age, racial groups

Published December 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

A recent report shows that white test takers are far more likely to pass the social work licensing exam than people of color or older test takers. The Association of Social Work Boards faces calls to re-examine the test and, at the very least, temporarily stop offering it.

Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio. It reports on health, the many factors that influence it, and their connection to public policy.

