© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New book dives deep into the lives and work of 'The Ransomware Hunting Team'

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden are the authors of "The Ransomware Hunting Team." (Ryuji Suzuki and Claudio Papapietro)
Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden are the authors of "The Ransomware Hunting Team." (Ryuji Suzuki and Claudio Papapietro)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden, co-authors of “The Ransomware Hunting Team: A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime.

“The Ransomware Hunting Team” book cover. (Courtesy of FSG Books)

Book excerpt: ‘The Ransomware Hunting Team’

By Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden

Excerpted from “THE RANSOMWARE HUNTING TEAM: A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime” by Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden. Published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Copyright © 2022 by Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now