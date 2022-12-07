Local Spotlight: Newtown, 10 years after the Sandy Hook tragedy

December 2022 marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20 students and six educators were killed.

Davis Dunavin, who covered the Sandy Hook shooting in December 2012 as a young reporter, is behind a new podcast looking at the community a decade since the shooting.

“Still Newtown” leads with a question: How does a community come out the other side of tragedy? We visit Newtown and those close to the story for answers.

