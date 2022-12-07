© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Elin Hilderbrand on why 'Family Happiness' is her favorite book

By Elena Burnett,
Courtney DorningMary Louise Kelly
Published December 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Elin Hilderbrand about her favorite book, "Family Happiness" by Laurie Colwin.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
All Things Considered
Elena Burnett
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now