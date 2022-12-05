A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition

Tressa Versteeg is a recent graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies and is a budding freelance radio storyteller. She grew up mostly in Iowa but has lived all over what many would refer to as the middle of nowhere, but which she knows as the center of everything beautiful--most recently being an island in Maine. She is thrilled to be back where the buffalo roam.
