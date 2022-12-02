© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Where are you really from? Examining racism in the royal family

Published December 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

Where are you really from? The question is s a not-so-subtle inquiry into the source of the melanin in your skin. The discussion of the question was sparked by a conversation Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, had with charity head Ngozi Fulani at a royal event this week.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks about it with Al-Jazeera’s Femi Oke.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

