© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

EU mulls Russian oil price cap

Published December 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

The European Union looks set to hold a crucial vote on whether to slap a price cap on Russian oil. The aim is to drastically cut Russia’s oil revenues and drain the Kremlin’s war chest following its invasion of Ukraine. But with U.S. gas prices hitting the lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine, some fear this could adversely affect energy markets.

MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now