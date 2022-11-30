© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Oath Keepers leader convicted of seditious conspiracy

Published November 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

A federal jury has convicted Stewart Rhodes, the head of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, of seditious conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sam Jackson, assistant professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany and the author of “Oath Keepers: Patriotism and the Edge of Violence in a Right-Wing Antigovernment Group.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

