Since the beginning of the last Ebola outbreak in Uganda, more than 50 deaths have been reported. This is a relatively rare strain of the virus which is more challenging to treat than previous strains.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from Médecins Sans Frontières emergency coordinator Jason Rizzo in Kampala, Uganda.

