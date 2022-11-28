The future of effective altruism after fall of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Effective altruism is a philanthropic model that encourages donors to make as much money as they could to give as much as they could away. But the movement could be at a crossroads.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson about effective altruism and its future after the fall of one of its major donors, Sam Bankman-Fried.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.