Fla. woman sues the maker of Velveeta's microwavable mac and cheese cups

Published November 28, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A Florida woman is suing Kraft Heinz Foods, the company that makes Velveeta Shells & Cheese, because she claims they take longer to make than the advertised 3 1/2 minutes. Amanda Ramirez says it takes even longer if you consider tearing off the lid, pouring in the water and stirring the cheese sauce. The class action suit is seeking over $5 million in damages. As I always say - and this has been true since it was invented - it ain't easy being cheesy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

