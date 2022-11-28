© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An oral history of 'Lilo & Stitch'

Published November 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

“Lilo & Stitch” was an instant Disney classic, with its hand-drawn animation and cultural representation. In compiling an oral history on how the film was made, Vulture film critic Bilge Ebiri spoke to writers, directors, voice actors, animators and more. The process took a year and a half.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sits down with him to uncover what he learned about the process of how this classic was made.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now