The once-red-hot housing market in Phoenix ground to a halt in recent months as mortgages rates crept up to 7%.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd met with realtor Sarah Sakalauski at a Phoenix home she’s trying to sell to discuss the challenges and opportunities in this turbulent economy.

