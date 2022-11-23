© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
How come the U.S. doesn't have at-home flu test kits?

Published November 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

Before COVID, at-home tests were considered an anomaly. But in the wake of the pandemic, people are starting to wonder why they aren’t more common. At-home flu testing could solve a lot of problems: getting the right medication to people infected after the onset of the symptoms, avoiding copay and the overall convenience of knowing whether you have an infection.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to STAT reporter Brittany Trang on why America doesn’t have at-home flu tests.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

