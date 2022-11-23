© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congress could soon get Trump tax returns

Published November 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

Democrat Bill Press and Republican Alice Stewart join Here & Now‘s political strategist roundtable with hosts Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes to talk about the latest in politics, including what we might learn about former President Donald Trump’s finances. A ruling from the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the release of tax returns that Trump has previously refused to release.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now