© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alessandro Michele is stepping down as Gucci's creative director

By Halisia Hubbard
Published November 23, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele attend the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris
/
Getty Images for The Met Museum/
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele attend the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2019 in New York City.

Alessandro Michele is stepping down as Gucci's creative director, the company announced Wednesday.

Michele, who has been with Gucci for 20 years, assumed the role in 2015. Before becoming creative director, he was in the company's shoe and accessories department.

"There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have," Michele said in a statement released by Kering, the luxury goods brand that owns Gucci. "Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion."

Michele brought a genderfluid and maximalist aesthetic to the brand, which was a departure from Tom Ford's sleek and provocative rebranding which saved the company in the 1990s.

Kering wrote that Michele "has played a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking creativity, while staying true to the renowned codes of the House."

Dakota Johnson, Harry Styles and Lana Del Ray all led Gucci campaigns, which saw accelerated sales when Michele was in charge. According to The Washington Post, Gucci's revenue rose from just under €4 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2015 to €9.7 billion ($10 billion) in 2021. Its success took a hit due to the pandemic, though, and now Gucci is looking to revamp.

Michele described the people behind Gucci as his adopted family and thanked them in his statement. He left them with a wish: to continue to cultivate their dreams, "the subtle and intangible matter that makes life worth living."

"May you continue to nourish yourselves with poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values," he said. "May you always live by your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom."

A new creative director has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
US / World
Halisia Hubbard
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now