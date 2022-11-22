© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the Spanish vaquero gave way to the American cowboy

Published November 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

The American cowboy hat, lasso and pointy boots all trace back to the Spanish vaquero. Spanish and Mexican vaqueros taught American cattle workers how to manage livestock. The traditions are still alive and well in the American West.

Melodie Edwards of Wyoming Public Radio’s “The Modern West” podcast looks back at how vaquero history merged with the American cowboy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now