© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Biden's student debt relief plan is on hold amidst multiple legal challenges

Published November 21, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

A U.S. District Court judge in Texas called Biden’s plan an overreach of the Executive Branch. Now the fate of millions of applicants’ federal student loans is uncertain while loan repayments are set to resume in January.

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” gives Here & Now‘s Robin Young an update on the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now