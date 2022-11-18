© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hundreds of employees leave Twitter after deadline

Published November 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST

It’s been less than a day since that deadline Elon Musk set for Twitter employees — and hundreds of employees have left. Twitter has reportedly closed its offices until next week.

And also Thursday, a number of Democratic senators called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate a possible violation of a consumer privacy agreement. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Cat Zakrzewski, a a technology policy reporter with the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

