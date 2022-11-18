© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
China's crackdown on Uyghurs enters new stage

Published November 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Demonstrators take part in a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Berlin on Dec. 27, 2019, to call attention to Chinas mistreatment of members of the Uyghur community in western China. (John Macdougall MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators take part in a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Berlin on Dec. 27, 2019, to call attention to Chinas mistreatment of members of the Uyghur community in western China. (John Macdougall MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Since 2014, Beijing has singled Uyghurs out for re-education and imprisonment, and created an intrusive surveillance state in Xinjiang, in China’s far west. The Chinese government justifies this crackdown as a necessary way to strike first against terrorists.

Washington Post correspondent Eva Dou has reported from Xinjiang. She says that as the crackdown has entered a new stage — an official forgetting, with Beijing erasing evidence of its actions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with The Washington Post’s Eva Dou about what’s going on in Xinjiang and the legacy of this crackdown, which the United Nations says may be a crime against humanity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

