World population surpasses 8 billion

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

The world’s population has surpassed 8 billion people. This comes at a time of a steepening climate crisis threatening the habitability of some places.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with John Wilmoth of the United Nations Population Division about population growth trends and how the international community plans to ensure equitable care for people in low-income nations experiencing the highest growth rates.

