The News Roundup – Domestic

Results from the 2022 midterm elections continued to trickle in this week. The GOP took control of the House of Representatives and the Democrats managed to hold onto the Senate. These outcomes meant shakeups in congressional leadership. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saw off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott for his position, and House Leader Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down from leadership.

Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Elon Musk announced he’s stepping away from Twitter leadership, saying he would look for someone to fill the position of CEO. The Tesla co-founder’s time at the social media giant has so far been chaotic, to say the least.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

