© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former prosecutor on how Trump's reelection bid complicates criminal investigations against him

Published November 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
Former President Donald Trump gestures after announcing he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Former President Donald Trump gestures after announcing he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade about whether the Department of Justice will feel pressure to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump now that he is running for re-election, and when she thinks the DOJ might bring any criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot or the mishandling of classified documents.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now