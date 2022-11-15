© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
What is the impact on your money of the midterm results?

Published November 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

As the shape of the new Congress begins to emerge, attention is quickly turning to what that means for the U.S. economic situation. Inflation has hammered many of us and caused a tightening of purse strings.

Roben Farzad, of public radio’s ‘Full Disclosure’ podcast, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to unpack what could come next for your finances.

