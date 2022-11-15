© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swinomish Tribe of Washington state revives ancient clam garden tradition

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Nov. 14, 2022, as planned.

A clam garden is a traditional, Indigenous way of boosting shellfish production. It’s believed that it hasn’t been practiced in more than a century.

KUOW’s John Ryan witnessed the Swinomish Tribe bring it back to life in Washington state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now