Republicans move towards House control

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

Republicans have won 217 seats in the House. The party is one vote short of retaking the chamber. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledged that if Republicans win, it will be a slim majority.

McCarthy is in the hot seat Tuesday day: He’s vying to become the next House Speaker and Republicans are set to vote. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Scott Wong, senior congressional reporter for NBC News.

