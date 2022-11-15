© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Geoff Muldaur's quest to find musicians to write 'His Last Letter'

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

It’s not enough that musician Geoff Muldaur was a vital force in American roots, jazz and blues for decades. Muldaur traveled to Amsterdam to find a group of top-notch European classical musicians to tackle distinctly non-European, and mostly non-classical work. The result is called “His Last Letter,” a double-LP box set and a CD set, both with a booklet released earlier this year.

