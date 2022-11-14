© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The man who inspired "The Terminal" died at the airport where he lived for 18 years

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published November 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST

NPR remembers Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man who spent 18 years living in an airport terminal in Paris.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now