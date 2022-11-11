© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Young voters turned up to the polls for midterms

Published November 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

According to data from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts, 27% of Americans aged 18-29 turned out to vote. That’s the second-highest rate in three decades. The majority of those young people voted for Democrats, delivering critical wins for a party that had braced itself for big losses.

Rachel Janfaza, a journalist covering Gen Z and its politics who reported on this for Teen Vogue, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now