© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are school board races swinging to the right?

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

Races for school board sparked greater interest this election than in the past. A surge inground-level political organizing and candidate recruitment has developed in the last year with groups like Moms for Liberty creating slates of right-learning candidates.

How did they do this election? Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Doug Kronaizl, staff writer for Ballotpedia who has been tracking school board races.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now