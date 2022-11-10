© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats

By Ximena Bustillo
Published November 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
Democrat Eric Sorensen, opponents in the race for the open 17th Congressional District seat that represents much of northwestern Illinois, including Rockford, the Quad Cities and Peoria.
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Democrat Eric Sorensen, opponents in the race for the open 17th Congressional District seat that represents much of northwestern Illinois, including Rockford, the Quad Cities and Peoria.

Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King.

His election in the state's 17th District brings to Congress the first openly gay member from Illinois and is a win for Democrats looking to keep seats, especially in rural areas.

The seat opened when Bustos announced her retirement earlier this year, potentially leaving Sen. Dick Durbin as Illinois' only congressional Democrat outside of Chicago.

Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
