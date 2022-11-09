Supreme Court hears Native American adoption case

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case about a white family who is trying to adopt a Native American girl.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sandy White Hawk, who has weighed in on this case, submitting research to the Supreme Court about Native Americans who have been adopted. She’s the founder of the First Nations Reparations Institute, helping to reunite tribes and their families. She’s from the Sicangu Lakota tribe and was adopted herself as a child.

