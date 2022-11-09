© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
DESANTIS WINS: How Florida voted in the races for governor and the statewide elections

See what Election Day looked like around the country

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published November 9, 2022 at 1:11 AM EST
Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

The midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress.

Photographers at NPR member stations captured voting across the country. And they documented Election Day in their areas.

Here's what they saw.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Voters wait outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
/ Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
/
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
Voters wait outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
George Logan stumping on Election Day at the Litchfield Fire House in Litchfield, Connecticut November 08, 2022.
/ Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
George Logan stumping on Election Day at the Litchfield Fire House in Litchfield, Connecticut November 08, 2022.
On Nov. 7, 2022, the eve of Election Day, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stops by Georgia State University to encourage students to vote.
/ Riley Bunch/GPB
/
Riley Bunch/GPB
On Nov. 7, 2022, the eve of Election Day, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stops by Georgia State University to encourage students to vote.
Voters cast their ballots at the New Haven Hall of Records polling place on Nov. 8, 2022.
/ Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
/
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
Voters cast their ballots at the New Haven Hall of Records polling place on Nov. 8, 2022.
A voter drops off their ballot at the City Hall Voting Center in San Francisco on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
/ Beth LaBerge/KQED
/
Beth LaBerge/KQED
A voter drops off their ballot at the City Hall Voting Center in San Francisco on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
Orion Meyer sorts ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
/ Kristyna Wentz-GraffOPB
/
Kristyna Wentz-GraffOPB
Orion Meyer sorts ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
Shunda Whitfield, 53, of Rolling Acres, Mo., center, prays alongside supporters of Board of Aldermen presidential candidate Megan Green, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during a Get Out To Vote rally at Green's campaign headquarters in St. Louis' "Central West End" neighborhood.
/ Brian Munoz/STLPR
/
Brian Munoz/STLPR
Shunda Whitfield, 53, of Rolling Acres, Mo., center, prays alongside supporters of Board of Aldermen presidential candidate Megan Green, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during a Get Out To Vote rally at Green's campaign headquarters in St. Louis' "Central West End" neighborhood.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, hugs St. Louis Board of Alderman presidential candidate Megan Green on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Green's campaign headquarters in the Central West End.
/ Brian Munoz/STLPR
/
Brian Munoz/STLPR
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, hugs St. Louis Board of Alderman presidential candidate Megan Green on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Green's campaign headquarters in the Central West End.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Morehouse College just hours before polls close on Election Day to encourage students to vote on Nov. 8, 2022.
/ Riley Bunch/GPB
/
Riley Bunch/GPB
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Morehouse College just hours before polls close on Election Day to encourage students to vote on Nov. 8, 2022.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) waits to cast her Midterm ballot alongside her husband Roy, left, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin.
/ Brian Munoz/STLPR
/
Brian Munoz/STLPR
Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) waits to cast her Midterm ballot alongside her husband Roy, left, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin.
Voters take to the polls in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the 2022 Midterm Elections at Ladue City Hall in Ladue.
/ Brian Munoz/STLPR
/
Brian Munoz/STLPR
Voters take to the polls in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the 2022 Midterm Elections at Ladue City Hall in Ladue.
Supporters of governor candidate Tim Michels wait for his arrival at his primary election night event Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis.
/ Angela Major/WPR
/
Angela Major/WPR
Supporters of governor candidate Tim Michels wait for his arrival at his primary election night event Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis.
Students crowd into the on campus polling place at San Diego State University on Nov. 8, 2022.
/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS
/
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Students crowd into the on campus polling place at San Diego State University on Nov. 8, 2022.
Poll workers open and verify that absentee ballots were signed and placed in their envelopes correctly by processed by a tabulation machine in New Haven's hall of records on Nov. 8, 2022.
/ Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
/
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
Poll workers open and verify that absentee ballots were signed and placed in their envelopes correctly by processed by a tabulation machine in New Haven's hall of records on Nov. 8, 2022.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt supporters celebrate him winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.
/ Brian Munoz/STLPR
/
Brian Munoz/STLPR
Attorney General Eric Schmitt supporters celebrate him winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt celebrates winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.
/ Brian Munoz/STLPR
/
Brian Munoz/STLPR
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt celebrates winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.
Maura Healey thanks her supporters on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR
/
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Maura Healey thanks her supporters on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
Healey supporters listen to their candidate's victory speech on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR
/
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Healey supporters listen to their candidate's victory speech on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
Glenn Ivey hugs his son, Alex Ivey.
/ Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
Glenn Ivey hugs his son, Alex Ivey.
Supporters of Glenn Ivey watching early returns.
/ Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
Supporters of Glenn Ivey watching early returns.

Tags
US / World
Grace Widyatmadja
Grace Widyatmadja is a photo editing intern working with NPR's visuals desk and Goats & Soda.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now