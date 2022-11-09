See what Election Day looked like around the country

The midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress.

Photographers at NPR member stations captured voting across the country. And they documented Election Day in their areas.

Here's what they saw.

/ Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB / Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB Voters wait outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

/ Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Joe Amon/Connecticut Public George Logan stumping on Election Day at the Litchfield Fire House in Litchfield, Connecticut November 08, 2022.

/ Riley Bunch/GPB / Riley Bunch/GPB On Nov. 7, 2022, the eve of Election Day, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stops by Georgia State University to encourage students to vote.

/ Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public / Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public Voters cast their ballots at the New Haven Hall of Records polling place on Nov. 8, 2022.

/ Beth LaBerge/KQED / Beth LaBerge/KQED A voter drops off their ballot at the City Hall Voting Center in San Francisco on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

/ Kristyna Wentz-GraffOPB / Kristyna Wentz-GraffOPB Orion Meyer sorts ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

/ Brian Munoz/STLPR / Brian Munoz/STLPR Shunda Whitfield, 53, of Rolling Acres, Mo., center, prays alongside supporters of Board of Aldermen presidential candidate Megan Green, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during a Get Out To Vote rally at Green's campaign headquarters in St. Louis' "Central West End" neighborhood.

/ Brian Munoz/STLPR / Brian Munoz/STLPR U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, hugs St. Louis Board of Alderman presidential candidate Megan Green on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Green's campaign headquarters in the Central West End.

/ Riley Bunch/GPB / Riley Bunch/GPB U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Morehouse College just hours before polls close on Election Day to encourage students to vote on Nov. 8, 2022.

/ Brian Munoz/STLPR / Brian Munoz/STLPR Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) waits to cast her Midterm ballot alongside her husband Roy, left, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin.

/ Brian Munoz/STLPR / Brian Munoz/STLPR Voters take to the polls in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the 2022 Midterm Elections at Ladue City Hall in Ladue.

/ Angela Major/WPR / Angela Major/WPR Supporters of governor candidate Tim Michels wait for his arrival at his primary election night event Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis.

/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS / Matthew Bowler/KPBS Students crowd into the on campus polling place at San Diego State University on Nov. 8, 2022.

/ Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public / Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public Poll workers open and verify that absentee ballots were signed and placed in their envelopes correctly by processed by a tabulation machine in New Haven's hall of records on Nov. 8, 2022.

/ Brian Munoz/STLPR / Brian Munoz/STLPR Attorney General Eric Schmitt supporters celebrate him winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.

/ Brian Munoz/STLPR / Brian Munoz/STLPR Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt celebrates winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.

/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR / Robin Lubbock/WBUR Maura Healey thanks her supporters on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR / Robin Lubbock/WBUR Healey supporters listen to their candidate's victory speech on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

/ Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU Glenn Ivey hugs his son, Alex Ivey.