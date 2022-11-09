Election deniers: The winners and losers

© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Published November 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST

Nearly 300 election deniers — people who do not accept the fact that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election or who falsely believed there was foul play or fraud in the election system — were on ballots across the country. Some of them lost, many won and in several key states, the results are not yet in.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Joanna Lydgate, president of the non-profit States United Democracy Center, which has been tracking these election deniers seeking to hold office and have the power to run future elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

