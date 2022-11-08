© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Who will run the nation's second biggest city? Los Angeles votes for a new mayor

Published November 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

A billionaire real estate developer and a grassroots political veteran are battling to become the mayor of Los Angeles. Congresswoman Karen Bass and high-end shopping mall developer Rick Caruso are vying for the job of Los Angeles mayor. Caruso has spent $100 million of his own money on his campaign, blanketing the airwaves with ads.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with KPCC civics and democracy correspondent Frank Stoltze.

