Supreme Court hears case with big implications for Medicaid

Published November 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could impact Medicaid and some other safety net programs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jamila Michener about the case and its implications, Michener is an associate professor of government at Cornell University and author of “Fragmented Democracy: Medicaid, Federalism and Unequal Politics.”

