© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mail theft is on the rise — and some ballots are getting caught up

Published November 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST
Mailboxes sit outside of a Morris Plains, NJ post office on Aug. 17, 2020 in Morris Plains, New Jersey. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Mailboxes sit outside of a Morris Plains, NJ post office on Aug. 17, 2020 in Morris Plains, New Jersey. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The U.S. Postal Service has advised customers to avoid sending mail using blue drop boxes due to a rise in mail theft. Groups of criminals are stealing mail to obtain money checks and a small number of ballots appear to be getting caught up in the net.

David Maimon, who studies cybertheft at Georgia State University, explains what he’s found to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd. He says the ballots are unlikely to be the target of the theft.

Find USPS’s statement on election mail security here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now