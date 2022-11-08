Democrat Gavin Newsom sails to reelection as California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gavin Newsom will get another term as governor of California after winning reelection Tuesday night, according to a race call by the Associated Press

Loading...

Newsom led Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator from rural Northern California.

The incumbent governor was in a comfortable position after fending off a recall last year, with 62% of voters opting to keep him in office during the 2021 special election. Newsom spent much of this fall's campaign season stumping for other Democratic candidates and causes, including a ballot proposition to add the right to an abortion to California's constitution.

The governor has focused on his efforts to expand reproductive rights and go after oil companies for earning record profits amid high fuel prices. But he's faced criticism from opponents for the growing number of homeless people living on the streets and for refusing to lower the state's 54-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

A former lieutenant governor and mayor of San Francisco, Newsom has been floated as a potential future Democratic presidential contender. He has pledged to complete all four years of his second term. After that, he'll hit term limits: California's statewide elected officials are limited to two four-year terms.

More Election 2022 coverage:

Copyright 2022 CapRadio News