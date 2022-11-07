© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
What Elon Musk's history tells us about what he has in store for Twitter

Published November 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Before Elon Musk purchased Twitter and created an immediate firestorm over his actions at the company, he was a groundbreaking entrepreneur who had founded six companies over his career. Two of those companies — Tesla and Space X — have been revolutionary.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Ashlee Vance, who wrote the biography “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” about Musk’s latest venture with Twitter.

