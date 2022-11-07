© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The housing market seems to only be getting worse. Is it?

Published November 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

The housing market has slumped from bad to worse over the past couple of pandemic-affected years. However, this darkening outlook is not isolated, but rather part of a wider period of chaos since the turn of the millennium.

In 15 years, there has been a historic housing crash, a historic housing crunch, a historic pandemic-fueled buying spree and a historic mortgage-rate spiral. Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic and host of the “Plain English” podcast, joins Robin Young to explain what’s going on and what might come next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now