© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Migos rapper Takeoff's legacy

By Rodney Carmichael
Published November 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT

Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group, Migos, died earlier this week after being shot in Houston, Texas.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now