© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pilot unions reject contract proposals, consider strikes

Published November 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

American Airlines pilots’ union rejected an agreement for a new contract Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks in labor talks across major U.S. airlines. The rejection comes a day after United Airlines pilots turned down a proposal and Delta pilots voted in favor of striking. It could spell disaster for the industry and passengers if resolutions are not reached.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now