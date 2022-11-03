© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion — and a looming statewide vote

Michigan Radio | By Kate Wells | Michigan Radio
Published November 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT

Updated November 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM ET

Editor's warning: In this report you will hear the audio of a woman while she is getting a surgical abortion which some listeners may find disturbing.

Abortion rights are on the ballot in Michigan, which has already become a regional abortion haven. Kate Wells spent weeks observing procedures and talking to patients inside a clinic outside Detroit.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio

Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
Kate Wells | Michigan Radio
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now