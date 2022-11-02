© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Korea ratchets up tensions with missile launches

Published November 2, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

On Wednesday, North Korea fired at least 23 missiles that fell into international waters, the most missiles it has launched in a single day. One came within about 100 miles of a South Korean island, triggering air raid sirens there.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh discusses the rising tensions in the region. Walsh is a senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now