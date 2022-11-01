Getting off Adderall and reducing antidepressants

What happens when you’re on medication to treat a behavioral or mood disorder and abruptly stop taking it—either by choice or because of a lack of access?

In the case of Adderall, it can disrupt your work and home life if you have ADHD or ADD. This could be a problem for many Americans soon. There’s a national Adderall shortage and many experts aren’t certain when it will end.

For people on antidepressants, going cold turkey can lead to painful symptoms.

We hear from a psychiatrist about how she works with patients to wean them off these drugs and why this process is necessary. And we talk about what the Adderall shortage means for those who depend on it.

